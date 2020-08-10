An Afton man reported Sunday afternoon that he was the victim of an extortion attempt from a woman he met on Facebook.
The victim told deputies he began talking with the woman and sent nude photos of himself to her, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
“She then began extorting him, saying she would post the pictures on Facebook and other social media platforms if he didn’t pay her $1,000,” the report said.
No money was exchanged, and the victim was advised to block the woman on his Facebook account and discontinue contact.