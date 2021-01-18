An Afton man and woman were charged early Monday by Greeneville police with drug possession after officers checked on a parked sport utility vehicle at the Classic Car Wash, 3585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Jeremiah D. Rowe, 39; and Sherry J. Rowe, 37, both of 8671 Baileyton Road, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The man and woman were standing outside the SUV when police arrived about 12:30 a.m. Monday. Sherry Rowe was unsteady on her feet and having difficulty standing still, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A K-9 unit responded to the scene, and Sherry Rowe allegedly admitted having methamphetamine in her purse.
Three grams of meth were found in the purse. More methamphetamine was found in Jeremiah Rowe’s wallet, the report said.
Small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the SUV glove compartment. A digital scale was found underneath the front seat.
Jeremiah and Sherry Rowe were both held on bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.