A Chinese surveillance balloon that drifted its way across the United States over the course of last week was popped on Saturday off the coast of Myrtle Beach South Carolina, right in the middle of two Greene County residents’ beach vacation.
Stan and Jeannie Bailey of Afton left Greene County on Wednesday to have a little time away in Myrtle Beach to relax, but over the weekend they found themselves with front row seats to two U.S. fighter jets destroying the Chinese balloon that had captured the attention of many across the nation.
Stan Bailey spoke about witnessing the balloon and its subsequent destruction over the phone on Monday.
“We had been casually following it as it went across the country sort of like everyone else, but we weren’t planning on seeing it,” Bailey said. “My brother sent me a text message sometime around 1 o’clock and asked if we had seen it because they had said on the news that it was supposed to be over Myrtle Beach.”
Bailey said he did not see the text message from his brother until about half an hour after it was sent, so he figured that he and his wife had missed their opportunity to see the balloon. However, that was far from the case.
“My wife hollered and told me to come out on the balcony and you could see the two contrails from the jets. I knew the planes weren’t commercial or anything because of how they were turning and moving. That’s when I went down to the beach and you could see the balloon and the jets,” Bailey said. “It was sort of crazy.”
Bailey said he and his wife watched the balloon for a while from the beach, but they did not know that it was about to be popped right in front of their hotel.
“At that time I thought they might shoot it down over the ocean, but I had no idea. We walked up to the pool and a gentleman said that he had heard that they planned on shooting it down sometime between 2 and 3 o’clock,” Bailey said. “So then I thought, well, we might get to see something here.”
Bailey said the jets continued to fly around the balloon for some time before they took aim and shot it down.
“I was watching it through my phone and taking pictures and then I shifted over to the balloon and all I saw was like a cloud of smoke, and then it hit me that they just blew that thing out of the air,” Bailey said. “It was more than just a pop. It was an explosion. I bet it was 10 seconds before we heard the sound after seeing the balloon pop because of how far up in the air it was.”
The crowd gathered at the pool watching the jets and the balloon reacted with surprise and excitement, according to Bailey.
“There was people clapping and yelling. Yelling like ‘They got it!’ and things like that,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the wreckage of the balloon took “forever” to fall into the ocean, but that once it did, U.S. ships wasted no time heading to the crash site.
“Sure as the world, it wasn’t but just a few minutes after that a ship appeared and then two and then three and four,” Bailey said. “They are still out there right now.”
Bailey said that the balloon went down “directly in front” of the Ocean Reef Resort. The Baileys are staying on the 14th floor of the hotel and have been watching the ships in front of their hotel day and night since the balloon was shot down.
“We can see the ships’ lights at night out there. I guess they are looking around for debris. There’s been helicopters fly over real low going out there. We’re on the 14th floor, so it seems like they’re almost at eye level flying by. Some came over at about 7 o’clock last night with spotlights on,” Bailey said. “It’s been pretty exciting.”
Bailey said that he and his wife will not forget this particular vacation anytime soon.
“That’s probably going to be the highlight of the vacation. I don’t think anything that exciting is going to happen the rest of the trip. It was sort of surreal. You hear all about it coming through and then it happens to be exactly where we are when it blows up,” Bailey said. “It’s something we will remember forever, for sure.”