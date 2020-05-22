An Afton woman who formerly worked as the bookkeeper for a Jonesborough company was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury following an embezzlement investigation.
Kelly Diane Richey, 45, was indicted Monday on charges of theft of property valued over $10,000, theft of property valued over $2,500 and one count of violation of the Tennessee Fraudulent Insurance Act.
Richey was bookkeeper at the Valley Tractor Repair Company in Jonesborough. She turned herself in on Thursday, Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release.
The charges stem from an investigation that began earlier this year after Richey “illegally used a company credit card in order to make online purchases in support of her own personal business,” the news release said.
Richey also allegedly used the company credit card for other reasons, including buying groceries online, placing orders through Amazon, and making payments on personal utility bills.
Prosecutors allege that Richey used the credit card over 200 times and made over $21,000 worth of purchases from May 2019 to March 2020.
The news release said that it was also discovered that Richey, through her role as the company’s bookkeeper, “had secretly added her part-time daughter to the company’s health insurance policy in April 2019 which resulted in a loss to the company in excess of $3,000.”
Richey was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and later released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 27 in Washington County Criminal Court.