An Afton woman who spent a night in the woods with her 3-year-old granddaughter in November 2020 as searchers looked for them entered a guilty plea last week in Greene County Criminal Court to felony custodial interference.
Belinda Renee Wilson, 56, entered the plea Friday. Judicial Diversion was granted by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. and Wilson was sentenced to 18 months of state-supervised probation, according to court documents.
Wilson entered an Alford or “best interest” plea, meaning that she does not admit guilt to any offense, but agreed with Dugger that she could be convicted by a jury on the custodial interference charge given the circumstances of the case.
In return for the guilty plea to custodial interference, the state dismissed charges of kidnapping and child endangerment filed against Wilson.
Wilson and her granddaughter spent the night of Nov. 26-27, 2020, in the woods in the Horse Creek Recreation Area in the Cherokee National Forest.
The two were found unharmed by a member of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad in a laurel thicket near a pond at the Greene County Fishing and Hunting Club, about a mile from where they were last seen on the afternoon of Nov. 26.
Greene County Sheriff’s Department reports state that Wilson would not return the 3-year-old to her mother, who went to Wilson’s house on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2020, in the Meadowbrook Road neighborhood. Wilson had been watching the child for several weeks while the mother was away.
The daughter reported the incident to the sheriff’s department. Deputies began searching for the girl and were assisted by the rescue squad and other first responders.
Wilson was charged with child endangerment and custodial interference after the incident.
A kidnapping indictment handed up in 2021 by a Greene County Grand Jury states that Wilson committed the offense by “knowingly removing or controlling” the 3-year-old, and interfering with her liberty “under circumstances exposing her to substantial risk of bodily injury.”
After the girl was found, she was returned to her parents and taken to a medical clinic as a precaution. The child endangerment indictment states that Wilson failed to protect the little girl “from abuse or neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger.”
The custodial interference indictment states that Wilson, as the child’s grandparent and guardian, kept her after expiration of her “lawful period of visitation” with intent to violate a custody agreement.
Wilson later told deputies she did not remember anything about the night.
A Sept. 22 trial date recently set for Wilson was resolved by the plea agreement formalized Friday.
Under judicial diversion status, if Wilson successfully completes her term of probation, her criminal record will be expunged.