A settlement agreement between 50 state attorneys general, local subdivisions, and the opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt and its subsidiaries, and certain other affiliates, has been reached, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said Monday in a news release.
Under the new settlement pending before the bankruptcy court, the opioid manufacturer, also known by the acronym MNK, will pay $1.6 billion into a trust. MNK is currently the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States, the news release said..
“We are holding this company accountable to the fullest extent possible to ensure these substantial funds are quickly available to abate the opioid crisis in our communities,” Slatery said in the news release.
MNK will pay $1.6 into a trust that will go toward abating the opioid crisis, including valid claims related to MNK’s role in the opioid crisis raised by non-governmental claimants.
MNK will pay the money according to the following schedule:
- $450 million upon emergence from bankruptcy;
- $200 million annually on first and second anniversary of emergence from bankruptcy; and
- $150 million annually on third through seventh anniversaries of emergence from bankruptcy.
MNK also agrees that its opioid business “will be subject to stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse,” the release said.
Slatery said the payment schedule improves a deal reached in February by moving $150 million from the last payment to the first.
“Since the February settlement, MNK has taken on additional liability due to other legal issues and the impact of COVID-19. As a result, MNK is now putting the entire company into bankruptcy, which requires that the February agreement be renegotiated.” the release said..
Details about how much each state will receive, how the money will be distributed, and how the trust will be administered “are all still being negotiated,” the release said.
Claimants also would receive warrants for about 20% of the company’s fully diluted outstanding shares, the company said Monday.
A court-appointed committee representing thousands of plaintiffs in the opioid lawsuits will recommend support for the amended agreement, Mallinckrodt said.
The company did not immediately respond early Monday to inquiries about whether the amended deal affects the amounts individual plaintiffs may receive.
Trading in company shares, which dipped under $1 for the first time this month as investors bailed out, were halted at the opening bell Monday. The stock went for well over $100 just over five years ago.
Mallinckrodt’s path through the bankruptcy courts follows that of Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, last year.
Mallinckrodt plans to slash its debt by about $1.3 billion and it will continue to operate during the process.