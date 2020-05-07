State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III recently joined a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general and USTelecom, the leading organization representing telecommunications providers, by bolstering technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocallers.
In a letter sent Monday to USTelecom, the coalition urged the association to further develop robocall traceback and other tools suited to law enforcement needs, a news release said.
“We need to use technology to beat illegal robocallers at their own game. Imagine stopping a live robocall campaign in its tracks. That’s the goal,” Slatery said in the news release.
The coalition specifically asks for development of an “online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps.”
“When USTelecom or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign, the law enforcement agency would then be able to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal,” the release said.
The process would allow for rapid review by USTelecom and provide law enforcement agencies the ability to expedite subpoena procedures and access the platform to quickly retrieve relevant data. The platform would bolster law enforcement investigations and could potentially lead to attorney general offices issuing temporary restraining orders.
“The coalition believes these measures would strengthen the partnership between the USTelecom-backed Industry Traceback Group to continue its collaboration with state attorneys general,” the release said.
The relationship led to the creation of Anti-Robocall Principles established in August 2019.
More recently, “and due in part to the support from the telecommunications industry and state attorneys general,” the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or TRACED Act, was signed into law.
The law enables the industry to develop call-authentication protocols to combat caller-ID spoofing and implement other sweeping anti-robocall measures, the release said.