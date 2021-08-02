Two agencies with a presence in Greene County have announced participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.
ALPS Adult Day Services, 431 E. Bernard Ave., and Telamon Corp. Tennessee Head Start Program,100 Erin Lane, Bulls Gap, are sponsoring the program at those locations.
Under the program, participating agencies provide meals at no separate charge to adults and children who meet income-eligibility guidelines based on household size.
All meals will be provided in accordance with the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, disability, and political beliefs.