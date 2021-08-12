The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to launch the 2021 “Booze It and Lose It” campaign on Aug. 18.
The Booze It and Lose It campaign will conclude on Sept. 6. It coincides with the Labor Day holiday, as does the National Highway Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative.
The multi-agency mobilization will increase impaired driving enforcement nationwide, a sheriff’s department news release said.
During the Booze It and Lose It campaign, sheriff’s deputies will conduct sobriety checkpoints and increased saturation patrols “targeting impaired drivers on Greene County roadways,” the release said.
The effort will include increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunken driving, along with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement. The goal is to “drastically reduce” the number of drunken driving crashes, injuries and fatalities in 2021, according to the release.
The consequences of a single driving under the influence conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee may include costly fees, court costs, legal fees, jail time coupled with mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle, the release said.
The THSO provides grant funding to support increased efforts by the sheriff’s department during the Booze It and Lose It campaign.
For more information about the THSO and the Booze It and Lose It campaign, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.