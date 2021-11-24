The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will host a commodity distribution Dec. 3 at Eastview Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave.
The distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at noon, or earlier if food is no longer available, the agency said in a news release.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone, according to the news release. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. Recipients must be residents of Tennessee.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Commodity cards will no longer be needed, but the agency encourages each recipient to complete an application the week prior to the date of the distribution. This will reduce wait times during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the distribution to assist those who wish to complete an application the day of the event.
If someone is picking up commodities for another person, they must be authorized on that person’s application; limits to pickup are 10 orders.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities, is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.