Christopher J. Deyton, 23, of 645 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies wth aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals.
The alleged victim told deputies she and Deyton were arguing in a car on East Andrew Johnson Highway and she tried to call 911 Dispatch. Deyton pulled a knife and cut the alleged victim’s hand before throwing her phone out the window, Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report.
“He then took his cigarette and burned her small kitten,” the report said.
The alleged victim said as the car went down Horse Creek Park Road, Deyton punched her in the neck and began throwing her belongings out the window before stopping and trying to push her out.
The alleged victim got out of the car. After deputies arrived, a Buck knife was taken into evidence.
Deyton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.