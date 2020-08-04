Joshua D. Burnworth, 34, of 854 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault and evading arrest.
The alleged victim told deputies she was out earlier with Burnworth and the couple began arguing when they returned home. She said Burnworth choked her “to the point of losing consciousness,” Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report.
A relative who called 911 Dispatch saw Burnworth choking the alleged victim a second time in the house. Burnworth allegedly threatened to punch the relative if she called 911, the report said.
Burnworth was located in a pickup truck on the Horse Creek Park Road property and fled on foot through the woods when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody a short time later.
Burnworth is held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.