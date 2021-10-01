A man involved in a traffic crash about 2:40 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 11E in front of the Ingles supermarket was found to have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault in connection with the assault of two men last year in an apartment at 1108 W. Summer St.
Additional charges were also filed by Greeneville police against Weston P. Johnson, 22, of 855 Main St., Mosheim. Johnson was sought in connection with the Nov. 21, 2020, incident, which resulted in “serious bodily injuries” to the two victims, a police report said.
Johnson allegedly resisted and assaulted a police officer Thursday before being taken into custody in the Food City parking lot, a report said.
Johnson has a cast on his right arm. As police attempted to detain Johnson, he pulled away from officers and “slung” it at one of them before officers gained control, the report said. A Taser was used to subdue Johnson.
An officer suffered a cut to his hand during the struggle with Johnson. A small amount of marijuana was found in one of his pockets after being taken into custody.
Johnson was charged with resisting arrest, assault and marijuana possession. He was served with the aggravated assault warrants in connection with the November 2020 incident at the Greene County Detention Center.
On Sept. 19, Greeneville police responded to a vandalism call at 13 Roller St. and took Hunter S. Kirchner into custody. Kirchner, 19, was also allegedly involved in the November incident on West Summer Street, an officer’s report said. A records check showed Kirchner had two active arrest warrants for aggravated assault.
An earlier Greeneville police report said that on Nov. 21, 2020, Johnson and Kirchner were allegedly members of a group of young men who went to the West Summer Street apartment and assaulted the two occupants inside. During the course of the incident, a firearm was displayed.
“Both victims were transported to the hospital and sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the assault,” a police report said.
A third suspect was served a petition in April to appear in Juvenile Court in connection with the incident, another report said.
“Drug dealing” was listed as a circumstance of the assaults in police reports about the Nov. 21, 2020, incident.
Johnson has a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court. Kirchner has a Dec.1 preliminary hearing scheduled in court.