Chance M. Schlutz, 35, of Fern Circle, Morristown, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary and domestic assault following an incident at a Rocky Hill Drive home.
The alleged victim told deputies that about 10:40 p.m. Monday, she heard a car door close and Schultz approached the house. He allegedly tried breaking the front door glass before kicking the door open, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
The alleged victim told Schultz to leave or she would hit him with a baseball bat. Schultz approached the alleged victim, placing her in fear, and she struck him in the shoulder with the bat twice before he left, the report said.
The victim had scratches on one of her arms. Schultz left on foot walking on Blue Springs Parkway and was later taken into custody.
Schultz was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.