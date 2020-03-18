Aaron Brady Willett, 38, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault following an incident at a Dinwiddie Road address in Chuckey.
A witness told deputies that Willett was seen on top of the alleged victim striking her with his hand. Willett allegedly put a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill her, Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report.
The witness also told deputies that Willett had a pistol in his backpack “and was going to make law enforcement shoot him when they arrived,” the report said.
A pellet gun pistol was in the backpack and two knives were found on Willett.
While being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, Willett “appeared to be having a seizure-type incident,” the report said. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to Snapps Ferry Road after the patrol vehicle was stopped. EMS transported Willett to Greeneville Community Hospital East for medical observation.
Willett was listed Wednesday morning as being in the county jail. He is held on no bond pending a General Sessions Court appearance.