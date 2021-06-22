A written agreement outlining the terms of the partnership between Greeneville City and Bristol City school systems for the new joint K-12 online school is on the agenda for the Greeneville City Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday.
The board approved the development and implementation of the elementary portion of the school, which is being developed by Greeneville City Schools, in April. Bristol City Schools is providing instruction for grades 6-12.
A purchase of 100 computers for use by students enrolled in the virtual school is also on the agenda for consideration. The total cost of the computers is $24,000.
The first class of students in the new school will start in the fall.
The board will also consider a renewed and updated memorandum of understanding between the school system and the Town of Greeneville for school resource officers at each school. The current memorandum of understanding expires at the end of June.
The board will meet at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road. at 7 p.m. following the end of the Joint Board of Education’s meeting.