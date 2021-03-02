The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Division of Consumer Affairs Tuesday announced the top 10 complaint categories for 2020.
The Division of Consumer Affairs received 4,053 complaints in 2020. The DCA recovered both services and funds for Tennessee by working with consumers and businesses, a news release from the attorney general’s office said.
Overall, the number of consumer complaints decreased slightly in 2020 compared to 2019, when 4,250 complaints were reviewed by the DCA.
“The division’s staff works to quickly route complaints so that appropriate action can be taken in cases where deceptive business practices, frauds or scams are identified,” the news release said.
TOP 10 COMPLAINT CATEGORIES
The top 10 complaint categories logged by the DCA are:
1. Home improvements, home Repair, home warranties: 497 complaints
Home warranties, as well as hiring a contractor for services to repair or improve the quality of a home. The most common complaints involve quality of work, incomplete work after receiving payment, and structural damage caused by employed individuals or businesses. Many of the complaints are referred to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors.
2. Price gouging: 343 complaints
Complaints alleging unreasonable price increases on essential items such as groceries and medical supplies. Price increases are generally considered by evaluating several factors including the pre-existing price agreements and increases in cost by suppliers.
3. Personal/professional services: 329 complaints
Services offered by professionals working in Tennessee, including hair stylists, massage therapists, locksmiths, exterminators, photographers, surveyors, and others. Common complaints include the quality of service, charges for service not received, and problems redeeming gift certificates for services offered. Complaints in this category are sometimes referred to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.
4. Landlord/tenant: 289 complaints
The most common complaints relate to security deposits and the conditions of the rental property. These complaints are commonly referred to city and county building codes enforcement and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
5. Internet sales: 281 complaints
Consumer dissatisfaction with items or services purchased online. Common complaints include issues with refunds and returns, or the product or service not being provided after payment. Often, the product or service was solicited via email or social media advertisements. The Division of Consumer Affairs works to mediate these complaints.
6. Used motor vehicle sales and advertising: 266 complaints
Consumer dissatisfaction with the purchase of used vehicles. Disputes over the vehicle’s condition and deception regarding the sale, advertising, and titling are the most common complaints. Consumer Affairs works closely with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission in this category. In addition, the complaints may be referred to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
7. Heath services and products: 228 complaints
Complaints include inaccurate billing and misquoting services. The DCA may mediate complaints or refer appropriate complaints to the Tennessee Department of Health.
8. Debtor/creditor: 225 complaints
The category includes matters related to debt collection companies, payday loans, credit repair companies, and check-cashing services. Consumers report harassing phone calls or billing issues. These complaints are often referred to the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions and the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Regulatory Boards Division.
9. Timeshare/vacation clubs: 223 complaints
Complaints related to the purchase of property under a time-sharing agreement and the sale of these agreements. The most common complaints report high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentation of the contract, and resale scams. The division will often refer these complaints to the Tennessee Real Estate Commission and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.
10. Travel: 183 complaints
The category includes consumer disputes involving travel-related issues such as hotel or rental cabin stays. Many complaints involved requests for refunds because of COVID-19.
For more consumer resources, or to file a complaint, visit the DCA website at tn.gov/consumer or contact the agency at 800-342-8385 or consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov