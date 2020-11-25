A $113 million settlement has been reached with state attorneys general and Apple, Inc., regarding Apple’s 2016 decision “to throttle consumers’ iPhone speeds in order to address unexpected shutdowns in some devices.”
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is part of a coalition of more than 30 state attorneys general who announced the settlement Wednesday in a news release.
Apple will also pay out more than $500 million in consumer restitution, the news release said.
Based on a multi-state investigation, the attorneys general allege that Apple discovered that battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones it manufactures.
“Rather than disclosing these issues or replacing batteries, however, Apple concealed the issues from consumers,” the news release said. “Apple’s concealment ultimately led to a software update in December 2016 that reduced iPhone performance to keep the phones from unexpectedly shutting down.”
The attorneys general allege that Apple’s concealment of the battery issues and decision to throttle the performance of consumers’ iPhones “led to Apple profiting from selling additional iPhones to consumers whose phone performance Apple had slowed.”
“Apple customers were left with only one option — the most expensive one,” Slatery said. “Through this agreement, Apple must be upfront with consumers about how their iPhones work.”
Under the settlement, Apple will pay the State of Tennessee $2.11 million.
In addition to the monetary payment, Apple also must provide truthful information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management, the release said.
“Apple must provide this important information in various forms on its website, in update installation notes, and in the iPhone user interface itself,” the release said.
Apple recently also entered into a proposed settlement of class action litigation related to the same conduct, and under that proposed settlement Apple will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution.
Consumers can find more information at https://www.smartphoneperformancesettlement.com/
Apple support on battery replacements can be found at https://support.apple.com/iphone/repair/service/battery-power
To read the complaint and the consent judgment, go to https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-53-complaint-judgment.pdf