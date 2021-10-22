Coordination at helicopter landing sites and incidents involving aircraft was stressed Monday night at an orientation session at Greeneville Municipal Airport attended by Greene County first responders.
The instructional session included airport personnel and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport service staff.
Fixed wing aircraft and two helicopters flown by Highlands were on display at the training session. Highlands crews took part in the exercise and answered questions concerning landing and loading the aircraft.
Airport manager Steve Neesen provided information on the amount of fuel different aircraft generally carry. Different types of aircraft were displayed, and Neesen showed firefighters a layout of airport facilities to point out locations of hydrants.
About 70 first responders attended the training session, said Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Landing zone classes have also been conducted, Shelton said.
The sessions “teach agencies how to relay information to provide a safe area to land the helicopter in,” he said.
Greene County and Greeneville fire and rescue agencies were represented at the training session, along with members of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department from Washington County.
From four bases located strategically throughout the region in Tennessee and Virginia, Ballad Health’s Highlands helicopters transport victims of trauma or other emergency or serious conditions who require air transport.
Highlands helicopters serve the needs of a region the size of New Hampshire, according to Ballad Health.
The crew of each helicopter includes a trained flight nurse, flight paramedic and pilot. Each helicopter contains advanced medical equipment similar to what is found in emergency departments and intensive care units.
Highlands, also known as HEART, was introduced by Ballad Health in 2020, replacing the Wings and Wellmont branding previously used.