A private airplane pilot reporting difficulty lowering landing gear Thursday afternoon over Greeneville Municipal Airport prompted a response from several emergency agencies.
The airplane was able to land safely.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Fire Department and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad were notified shortly after 3:10 p.m. Thursday that the airplane’s landing gear was stuck.
Units with capability to lay out foam and water were requested to respond to the runway at 246 Airport Road.
The Beechcraft airplane landed without incident as Tusculum firefighters bringing a foam solution were on their way to the scene, Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
No injuries were reported.