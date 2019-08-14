1 Airlifted From Mosheim Crash Scene

Wings Air Rescue, Town of Mosheim firefighters, Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad members, Greene County-Greeneville EMS crews, Midway Volunteer Fire Department personnel, Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers respond to a crash on U.S. Highway 11E near Interstate 81 Exit 23 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

 Special To The Sun/Town Of Mosheim Fire Department