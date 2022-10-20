The Greeneville Airport Authority board unanimously approved purchasing a “VirTower” Airport Operations Tracking System during its meeting Wednesday.
The system will cost the airport about $6,000 per year.
The system will provide landing and takeoff detection and runway and taxiway detection.
It will also provide recording of each individual touch-and-go operation along with low approaches and missed approaches.
According to Greeneville Municipal Airport Manager Steven Neeson, the VirTower system acts as a kind of virtual air traffic control tower and recorder.
The system will record all airside pavement utilization by aircraft, including accurate time stamps for all movements. The system will also record all based aircraft on the airport and number of days flown per year.
The system also tracks air traffic with address location and aircraft tracks indicating altitude, airspeed, vertical rate, flight number, n-number registration, transponder code and time. The system would help in record keeping and assist the airport in dealing with any possible complaints.
The system would help in automatic record keeping and traffic tracking, according to Neeson. Currently, most traffic record keeping has to be done manually with pen and paper records.
“We would be able to look at our operations numbers and the more accurate and higher those numbers are, then the more grant funding you are eligible for,” Neeson said in September.
The Airport Authority discussed obtaining the system in September. However the board wished to review three different softwares and their costs, the VirTower system along with two others, before making a decision.
On Wednesday, Neeson provided the board with a list of features of three different softwares. The board elected to go with VirTower after the review.
The other softwares, Airport Monitoring and 1200.Aero, each cost less than the VirTower system at a cost of about $1,400 each, but did not provide as many features as the Virtower software.
The other two systems did not include pavement utilization monitoring, mapping and layered mapping, weather monitoring, live recording of scheduled flights coming into the airport or live Google Maps.
“The biggest thing is VirTower has scheduled flights into your airport so it gives you a heads up as to what’s coming in. It also has the weather and live Google Maps capabilities. It’s a lot more detailed,” Neeson said.
Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett agreed that the extra detail would be of benefit to the airport.
“The main thing I noticed was the maps difference. There’s just a little bit more of a ‘wow’ factor that the VirTower has that the others don’t. There are several things that it does that the others don’t do,” Hollett said.
Airport Authority board member Wes Hope said the software could be a powerful resource for the airport.
“I think it could be a great tool for us if it is used to its potential. It also may help us plan staffing. There’s limitless possibilities with this. There is so much data you can collect with this VirTower. It just depends on how you apply it,” Hope said.
Neeson told the board the system would be installed in November.
“I think this is what we’ve been needing. It looks good,” Airport Authority board member Paul Mcafee said.
Neeson also made it clear to the board that the airport is not making a binding commitment to pay $6,000 each year for the system. Neeson explained that if they are not satisfied with the system, they have no obligation to continue using it after the first year.