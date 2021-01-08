The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority voted Wednesday to approve the use of a T-hangar for a business and the establishment of an aero club.
Todd Hensley of Hensley Aviation, a business offering airplane maintenance services, said the business will be a continuation of his activities in aviation and that he has completed paperwork for the establishment of the Greeneville Aero Club.
An aero club, also called a flying club, is a not-for-profit, member-run organization that provides its participants affordable access to aircraft.
The Airport Authority approved the T-hangar use in a 3-2 vote after extended discussion about procedure and a need to fill any T-hangar in a fair and transparent way.
Airport Authority Manager Steven Neesen said Hensley approached him in September about possibly renting a T-hangar with an office for the business and aero club.
The previous renter of the T-hangar had died, and his widow had indicated that she was not interested in retaining the hangar.
Neesen explained there had been three waiting lists for hangars in the past, one of which was for those with an office, and Hensley’s request came during the period when the waiting lists were being combined into one and updated.
After Hensley talked to him, Neesen said, he contacted individuals who had expressed an interest in leasing a hangar with an office.
When no one indicated a desire to lease the space being vacated, Neesen said he then determined it would be fine for Hensley to rent the T-hangar.
Hensley said after he talked to Neesen, he contacted the widow about the hangar. Since Neesen indicated that the lease agreements for the T-hangars were being updated, he and the widow decided to wait until the new ones were ready to make the transfer, said Hensley, who also indicated he had been paying the rent since that time.
In the following months, a new waiting list has been established, updated from the old lists, and new lease agreement approved by the Airport Authority.
Although the proposals sound like a good addition for the airport, authority member Paul McAfee said, he was also concerned that Hensley was not the first name on the waiting list and that the vacancy should be filled in a way that is fair to those on the list. Authority member Wes Hope agreed that the process to fill a vacancy should be transparent for those on the waiting list.
McAfee asked if a decision could be delayed until the vacancy could be advertised to give a fair chance to express interest in the hangar.
Hensley asked the authority to make a decision during the meeting as he has made investments in establishing the club, growing the business and paying the rent on the hangar.
Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said he and Neesen consulted with the town’s attorney, Ron Woods, about the situation due to their concern that it be done fairly. Woods indicated that the authority has the power to decide to jump the list if circumstances necessitate, Hollett said.
Although Neesen would probably handle the issue differently now, Hollett said he did give Hensley permission to rent the hangar.
In making a motion to approve, authority member Sherry Hensley, who is not related to Todd Hensley, said the action would not be precedent-setting because the situation occurred as work was underway to update the waiting list and lease agreements.
Hensley and authority member Jimmy Collins agreed that procedures using the updated waiting list be followed from this point. Collins also suggested that all T-hangar rentals be considered by the Airport Authority.
According to its regulations, a business use of a T-hangar is to be approved by the Airport Authority.