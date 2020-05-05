The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority took another step toward reaching its goal of self-sufficiency in operations by 2022 with the approval of its 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Friday.
The Airport approved the proposed balanced budget, which includes operating expenditures and revenues of around $526,000. The proposed budget includes a request for an allocation of $60,000 from Greeneville, which has been the historical local governmental contribution to its operations, but no additional funding from the town, which has been needed in the past few years.
The proposed spending plan will be presented to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a budget hearing later this month. The allocation from the town will have to be approved by the board.
The budget includes an additional $9,500 in insurance premiums for coverage needed due to the Airport Authority taking on the responsibilities of the fixed base operator (FBO), which oversees daily operations of the facility.
The authority voted last month to assume those responsibilities with the expiration of its contract with the current FBO, Greeneville Aviation Services, later this month. Greeneville Aviation, which has served as FBO for 26 years, informed the Airport Authority earlier this year of its desire to not continue serving in that role.
In related business, the authority voted to allow new Airport Manager Steve Neeson to offer Greeneville Aviation $10,000 for its equipment used in the FBO operations.
Hollett told the Airport Authority that Greeneville Aviation will receive its 10% of hangar rentals for the month of May. The FBO receives the commission for managing the hangar rentals.
Neeson reported that an agreement had been reached to pay Greeneville Aviation $1 for each gallon sold of the fuel that it had already purchased for the tanks at the airport through the end of its contract. Fuel has been purchased to fill the tanks in the past few weeks to take advantage of the current low prices for both aviation and jet fuel, he said.
The current fuel supplier, Phillips 66, has been asked for a proposal for a new contract for the airport due to the FBO change, Neeson said, and proposals can also be sought, if needed, from the two other suppliers in this region.
The budget does not include grant funds the Airport Authority received earlier this year for the construction of a new hangar. The authority and town are still seeking additional grants and other sources of funding for the more than $1 million that will be needed to complete the new hangar.
That new hangar will house Vertical Flight Technologies (VFT), an air transportation services company that has relocated to the Greeneville Airport to be more central to its customer base. VFT provides such custom helicopter services as aerial relocation and lifting, firefighting assistance and crop dusting.
Airport Chairman Jeff Hollett reported the new hangar will need to be 15,000 square feet, which is smaller than originally planned.
However, he said, it has been learned that a building larger than 15,000 square feet is required to be equipped with a foam fire repellant system, which would add up to $1 million to the cost of the building.
With the reduction in size, the Airport Authority will need to rethink its plans for a new facility for the FBO, he said. The inclusion of space for the FBO had been planned as part of the new hangar.
VFT feels it will need the entire 15,000 square feet with its office and the needed hangar space. The company has five aircraft as part of its operations.
An agreement with VFT for leasing the new hangar once it is constructed in now in the discussion phase, it was reported.
In other business, the authority learned that some paving repairs will be made by Summers-Taylor Inc. to the new crossover between the runway and taxiway once weather permits. The repairs are needed due to the paving originally being completed in wet and cool conditions.
A closing of the runway is not expected, but notice will be given if it is required.