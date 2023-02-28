The Greeneville Airport Authority board approved grant funding for three projects at the airport during its meeting Monday afternoon.
The board approved $48,000 in grant funding for the relocation of the threshold on the airport's runway.
According to airport officials, the threshold must be adjusted due to the growth of trees on a property adjacent to airport's runway.
The trees have grown to a height that could inhibit the flight path of aircraft using the airport, and efforts to remove the tree in cooperation with the adjacent property owner did not produce a result.
Therefore, the state said that it would permit grant funding to be used for the relocation of the threshold on the runway, which will allow the safe operation of aircraft.
The board also approved $68,500 in grant funding to be used for safety and security equipment at the airport.
The improvements will include the installation of numerous security cameras with a central surveillance server as well as an electronic gate.
The security system will be able to operate even in the event of a power outage on a back-up power system.
The Airport Authority board also approved $66,000 in grant funding to be used for apron design and rehabilitation.
The apron is an area where both aircraft and motor vehicles traverse and can park.
The apron will be repaired and upgraded using the funding.
Work on the apron is set to begin in the spring, while work on the threshold will begin in June.
The board also discussed procedures for considering applicants for the soon to be open position on the Airport Authority board.
Airport Authority board Chairman Jeff Hollett announced in January that he would be stepping down from the board in April when his current term ends.
Hollett joined Greeneville’s then-newly formed Municipal Airport Authority in 2018 after the joint venture of managing the airport between Greeneville and Greene County ended.
Hollett said that there had been 12 applications received for the position on the board.
The board decided to hold a workshop for the purposes of narrowing down the applicant pool by following a set criteria. The board will also give applicants an opportunity to speak to the board.
The applicant chosen will serve a five-year term.
The board also moved forward in the process of hiring a new airport manager.
The Airport Authority board voted 3-2 to remove current airport manager Steven Neesen from the position in January.
Neesen was hired to the position in 2020.
Hollett said that there had been over 20 people apply for the airport manager position, but he noted that "there are maybe three that are qualified."
The board agreed to have Hollett do phone interviews with the qualified candidates for the airport manager position before bringing what he believed to be the best options before the board for consideration.