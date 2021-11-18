The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority approved the leasing of two fuel trucks at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport will lease two fuel trucks from Ascent Aviation Group, a 2002 Izusu aviation gas fuel truck with a 1,500-gallon fuel tank for $1,027 per month, and a 2005 Ford jet fuel truck with a 3,000-gallon fuel tank for $1,583 per month.
The lease is a structured as a pay-to-own three year lease. At the end of the three years, the airport can purchase the two trucks for $1 apiece.
The trucks will not leave the airport property, and will help expedite fuel delivery to aircraft at the airport.
Airport Manager Steven Neeson also updated the Airport Authority on the operational status of the self-service refueling station being installed.
Neeson informed the authority board that the new self-service fuel station is now functional and is having its exterior display put in place Thursday, with the project being fully completed by Friday.
The self-service fuel station will allow aviators to refuel their planes without assistance from airport personnel. The process will work much like refueling a car at a gas station, with pilots simply swiping a credit card to pay for fuel.
The new self-service station will be open for pilots 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Previously, pilots wishing to refuel at night would have to call an airport employee who would then have to drive to the airport from their home to complete the refueling process.
This will no longer be an issue, and the Airport Authority hopes this self-service fueling station will allow more planes to refuel more efficiently and therefore bring in more revenue for the airport through fuel sales.
The Airport Authority tabled a resolution reviewing and possibly modifying the Town of Greeneville’s policies on revenue, purchasing and debt management. The policies could be adopted or modified to meet the needs of the airport.
That resolution, along with possible airport fees, will be discussed at the December meeting of the Airport Authority.