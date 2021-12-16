The Greeneville Municipal Airport will have a new airport fee structure in place beginning in January.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority unanimously approved the new fee structure at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Before the fee structure was approved, Greeneville Municipal Airport had no official fee structure for those coming through the airport.
The new fees include tie down, main hangar, facility, call out, ground power unit, and nightly hangar fees.
However, some fees may be offset for patrons who purchase fuel at the airport.
The fee structure is detailed below.
Aircraft tie down fees:
- $10 per night single or $80 per month, first night waved with fuel purchase
- $20 per night twin or $100 per month, first night waived with fuel purchase
Main hangar usage fees:
- Single: $130 pe rmonth
- Twin: $175 per month
- Large Twin: $220 per month
- Jet: $300 per month
Facility fees:
- Waived for any aircraft under 6,000 pounds gross weight
- Large twin: $50, waived with fuel purchase of 30 gallons
- Turbine: $100, waived with fuel purchase 100 gallons
Call out fees: $75 first two hours, $75 per hour afterward
Ground Power unit fee: $40
Nightly hangar usage fees:
- Single: $40 per night or 50% with fuel purchase
- Twin: $80 per night or 50% with fuel purchase
The fees are for transient aircraft only. The new fee structure does not apply to aircraft that use Greeneville Municipal Airport as their base airport.
According to Airport Manager Steven Neeson, the fees are no more than aviators would see at other airports in the region.
“These fees are in line with most other airports,” Neeson said.
The Airport Authority board agreed that the fees were fair and often lower than can be found at other airports.
The effort to have an organized fee structure is expected to generate some revenue for the airport, but the windfall in funds is not expected to be dramatic.
Neeson told the authority that he expects the fees will generate possibly a couple thousand dollars a year in revenue.
Neeson also said the fees should not have an adverse effect on traffic flying into and using the airport.
The authority also unanimously accepted two grants during the meeting, a $32,000 American Rescue Plan grant and a $13,000 Airport Coronavirus Response grant.
According to Neeson, the larger grant will be used for roofing repairs and upgrades, while the smaller grant will be used for air conditioning improvements. Those uses fall in line with what is permitted in each grant’s guidelines.
The authority tabled a resolution considering insurance for the airport’s newly leased fuel trucks. The authority will wait to hear back from the lessor about what possible insurance may be required by the company.