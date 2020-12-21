The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority voted Friday to hire a new full-time employee.
The board approved the full-time position to assist with maintenance and fixed base operator operations at the airport. The Airport Authority took over the fixed based operation, which oversees the daily operations of the airport, earlier this year.
The new staff member will be responsible for regular maintenance duties at the airport, including repair of runway lights and addressing facility issues, said Airport Manager Steven Neesen.
Currently, the airport contracts with outside vendors to have these issues addressed, he said, and it would be advantageous to have someone on staff who could address maintenance issues on site.
The individual would also be trained to handle fixed base operation duties, such as helping fuel airplanes, operate the moving tug and answer telephones, Neesen said.
That is important with the airport’s small staff to provide back-up for other employees in case of illness or other reason that they could not be on site, he explained. The new position would bring the staff total to four.
A current Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department employee has expressed interest in the position. City Administrator Todd Smith said the employee could be transferred from that department to the airport.
In other business, the authority approved an increase in the fuel flowage fee from 18 cents per gallon to 25 cents. The fee has not been increased in about 20 years, Neesen said.
The Airport Authority also reviewed a preliminary design for a new hangar to be constructed at the facility. The Airport Authority has received a $1 million state grant to construct the new hangar.
A design for the hangar, which will include office space as well as room for aircraft, was reviewed by the authority members. The new hangar will be located in an undeveloped area next to the large hangar/office facility and behind the MedTrans hangar.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has requested that the airport approve the project past the 30% design phase. That phase is not yet completed with cost estimates for the project yet to provided, which are needed to help craft a lease agreement with Vertical Flight Technologies to occupy the hangar. The company, an aerial transport operation, is occupying space temporarily in the large hangar/office building.
The Airport Authority members were of a consensus to consider the remainder of the project for approval once the cost estimates are provided.
A called meeting is also to be set in early January for the Airport Authority to consider a commercial use of one of the T-hangars. According to recently approved changes to the lease, any commercial use of a T-hangar will require Airport Authority authorization.