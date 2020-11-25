New lease terms and rates for rental of T-hangars were approved Friday by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The new lease agreements will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and current occupants of the T-hangars will be sent information about the new leases in the December billing statement, according to Airport Manager Steven Neesen.
The largest difference in the new lease agreement is the rate schedule, he said, noting that the rent had not been increased since 2015.
The new lease includes a $25 increase in the base T-hangar rental rate, Neesen said.
Increases were also included for office space inside a T-hangar, which is a separate charge from the base rent. Those increases will range from $10 to $20, depending on the size of the office and whether it is in an older or new hangar building.
New terms in the lease agreement include language about the use of T-hangars only for operational aircraft or repair, said Authority member Sherry Hensley. It also requests current contact information from the lessees, she said.
Also included in the lease is the addition of a clause that a lessee will be responsible for paying any excessive overages in monthly power bills for a hangar. Currently, the airport pays the power bill for the hangars, but they have individual meters.
Neesen said that the previous lease agreement was well written, but was not always enforced.
Neesen also reported that grant funding is available from the state that can be used to address drainage issues at the T-hangars and make improvements to the aprons around the buildings, and hopefully can be provided during the current budget year.