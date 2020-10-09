The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority gave the go-ahead Wednesday for the initial steps needed for construction of a new hangar.
In a called session, the authority authorized the spending of up to $60,000 for the preliminary work needed for the hangar project, such as architectural design and acquiring a geotechnical report for the site.
Planned is the construction of a 12,000-square-foot building near the MedTrans hangar and the large hangar and office facility now occupied by Flight Executives, Vertical Flight Technologies (VFT) and the Niswonger Foundation.
That location is different than what was originally proposed for the new building. The former proposed location would have been beyond the T-hangars on an undeveloped part of the airport property.
However, that location was found to be cost prohibitive. The new location will be more economical to build in that it will not require an extension of utilities or the paving of a drive and apron around the hangar, explained Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett.
Rough estimates indicate that constructing the hangar at the new location could be completed for around $1.4 million, Hollett said, and a project of that amount would allow the Airport Authority to charge an affordable monthly rent.
Airport Manager Steven Neesen said that that the Town of Greeneville’s Planning Department has looked over the site and estimates that a fire hydrant may have to be moved due to the construction, but it would not require moving existing underground utility lines.
A $1 million grant for the hangar construction has been awarded to the Airport Authority from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Economic Development Fund that provides resources for new or expanding aviation programs.
The grant was sought after VFT expressed interest last fall in relocating from Florida to Greeneville, which would be a more central location to serve the customers of the air transportation services company. The company moved earlier this year to its current temporary location within the large hangar/office building.
The construction of the new hangar adds to the need for expanded water service to the airport to provide adequate volume for such needs as fire protection. Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith reported that a grant recently sought for the water upgrades from the U.S. Economic Development Administration was not awarded.
However, the town has been encouraged by the First Tennessee Development District to apply for a grant for the project from the Appalachian Regional Commission, Smith said, and the application will be submitted soon.