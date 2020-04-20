The Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport Authority began the process Friday to take on the responsibilities of daily operations at the facility.
The authority voted to assume responsibilities of the fixed base operator in a meeting conducted virtually due to the coronavirus. Those actions include sending a letter to the current fixed base operator (FBO), Greeneville Aviation Services, of its intent to not renew its lease as called for it in its contract.
Pam Smead, an owner of Greeneville Aviation, has informed the Airport Authority of the business’ desire to no longer continue as the FBO. Smead told the authority that it would like to discontinue operations as early as the middle of May if possible.
Greeneville Aviation has served as FBO for 26 years, overseeing the daily operations of the airport including coordinating fuel services for aircraft and managing T-hangar rentals as well as monitoring air traffic and providing for the needs of pilots and passengers.
Members of the Airport Authority thanked Smead and Greeneville Aviation for the 26 years of service that they have provided as FBO. “We would not be where we are today if it had not been for your 26 years of service,” said Airport Chairman Roger Gray.
Steve Neeson, who has worked many years for Greeneville Aviation, has been chosen by the Airport Authority as airport manager. He will start the position, which includes responsibilities to oversee the daily operations of the facility, on April 27.
During the interview process, most of the candidates expressed a desire for the operation of the FBO to come under the airport manager, noted Authority Vice Chairman Jeff Hollett.
Certain measures need to be taken to provide Neeson as airport manager with the authority to assume necessary responsibilities such as fuel purchases and hiring of employees, he said.
The authority voted to authorize Neeson to make purchases of truckloads of aviation and jet fuels. Hollett was also given authority to purchase fuel if needed on behalf of the Airport Authority in the interim.
Greeneville Aviation has a contract currently with Phillips 66 to provide fuel to the airport, and the process will begin to transfer that contract to the Airport Authority for its remaining term.
The authority also agreed that Neeson should be given the power to hire necessary personnel the facility — a full time and part-time person with individual input from members.
In other business, the board reviewed a proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget reflects $280,445 in expenditures, Gray explained.
With the salaries for Neeson and the other employees added to that amount as well as grant matches, the airport has a projected surplus of about $13,000 in operations, he said. Revenues for the year, including an increase in fuel sales expected from a new business, are projected at $516,542.
It was a goal of the Airport Authority after the facility came under the authority of the town two years ago to become self-sufficient within five years.
A $30,000 grant has been awarded to the airport, which should help with the facility’s operational costs, Gray said. The airport is receiving the grant as part of economic relief funds for aviation provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The local facility is benefitting from the CARES Airport Program grants available to assist with continuing operations and replacing lost revenue resulting from a sharp decline of airport business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to he U.S. Department of Transportation.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
No action was taken on the budget to allow the Recorder and Finance Department of the town to review it. It is to be considered for action at a later meeting to be scheduled in early May.
The authority also discussed possible additional grant funding for the construction of a hangar for the new business, Vertical Flight Technologies. The business is occupying temporary hangar space currently at the airport.
A $1 million grant has been awarded by the state for the construction of the hangar, but other funding is needed for the project.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider applying for a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to provide additional funding for the project, City Administrator Todd Smith told the authority. Unlike the state grant, the federal funds will not require a local match.
Asked about the addition of space for the FBO operations as part of the hangar, Smith said that funding is being sought with its inclusion. There are questions about the size of the building with the FBO and the cost of providing fire suppression for that size, he said, and those are being explored.
The state Department of Transportation can provide $350,000 in funding towards the FBO if it is included, Gray said, and should be pursued if that space remains part of the project.
Friday’s meeting was the last for Gray as a member of the Airport Authority. He is moving out the area due to a job transfer. “It is not a goodbye, but a ‘see you later,’” Gray said.
Members of the authority thanked Gray for his two years of service on the Airport Authority. “Due to your exceptional leadership, I think everyone has to say that the airport is better than it was,” Hollett said.