The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority is continuing its efforts to make improvements to the facility.
On Friday, the Airport Authority gave its approval to a project to pave the parking lot outside the fixed base operator building.
An estimate from the Town of Greeneville’s Public Works Department was the lowest submitted, said Airport Manager Steven Neesen. Options regarding fuel lines no longer in use underneath the parking lot will be explored before work begins on the lot.
In other business, the authority directed that bids be sought for the purchase of a tug for the airport to move airplanes.
An fly-in event and unveiling of a new compass rose is being organized for July. Members of the Tri-Cities chapter of the Ninety-Nines, an organization for female pilots, will be painting the compass rose later this month.
With the repaving of the runway that was completed last year, the former compass rose was covered over with the new asphalt.
New signage for the airport is also being prepared, reported Airport Authority member Sherry Hensley. New signage is to be placed at the intersection of White House and the Airport roads.
The airport is eligible for a CARES Act grant. Lora Young from the town’s Finance Department told the authority that it is eligible for $30,000 that can be used for operations, including payroll and maintenance.
To receive the grant, a first step is to submit a letter to outline how the funds will be used. Young said the funds could be used for a single project or in multiple ways.
The authority decided to schedule a work session in coming weeks to discuss possible projects that could be funded by the grant.