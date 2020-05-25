The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority continues its process of assuming daily operations at the facility.
During a called meeting Thursday, the Airport Authority discussed purchases needed for the fixed base operation, which involves the daily running of the facility.
Airport Manager Steven Neesen was directed to investigate options regarding the purchase of a tractor or a tug for moving airplanes, one of the largest purchases needed for the daily operations.
At its regular monthly meeting for May, the Airport Authority voted to end its contract with the prior Fixed Base Operator, Greeneville Aviation Services, on May 18.
The authority agreed that Greeneville Aviation would receive its monthly commission on T-hangar rentals for the month of May and receive a percentage of fuel sales for the month.
An offer to purchase equipment used in the daily operations of the airport from Greeneville Aviation had been authorized at an earlier meeting, but not at the amount sought by the business. At the monthly meeting, Greeneville Aviation told the authority it had another offer for the equipment, but the Airport Authority decided to keep its offer the same.
Greeneville Aviation did not accept the Airport Authority’s offer, necessitating the purchase of the equipment. Neesen reported that the town had provided a computer, and needed furniture had been purchased. Comcast has been contacted about providing phone and internet service, and other systems needed for the airport operations are in place.
In other business at the called meeting, the Airport Authority voted to formally accept a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the construction of a 15,000-square-foot hangar at the facility. The action was needed to meet state and auditing regulations.
At its monthly meeting, the Airport Authority had authorized PDC Consultants, its engineering firm, to begin design work for the hangar.
Plans are for the hangar to be occupied by Vertical Flight Technologies, an air transportation services company that has relocated to the Greeneville Airport to be more central to its customer base. VFT provides such custom helicopter services as aerial relocation and lifting, firefighting assistance and crop dusting and has five aircraft that will be housed in the hangar.
The authority continues seeking grants to provide funding for construction of the hangar as the state grant will not provide the entire amount needed for the project.
VFT and the airport have also come to an agreement for the purchase of all its fuel at the airport, Neesen reported
Pavement repairs to the crossover between runway 23 and the taxiway are scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, depending on the weather. If any runway closure is needed due to the repairs, notification will be made.
At its monthly meeting, the Airport Authority also approved the moving the threshold for runway 23 forward by about 200 feet. This will provide a less expensive solution to the line-of-sight issues caused by trees and other obstructions on properties near the airport.
Those issues have resulted in the airport currently having a temporary license to operate from the Federal Aviation Administration. Once the project is completed, the airport can receive a standard license.
A matching state grant is available for the project, estimated to cost around $1,300.