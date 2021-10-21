The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority denied a protest filed against the leasing of the Malone Hangars at the Greeneville Airport to Morristown Flying Service during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The Airport Authority found it followed all requirements and decision criteria in awarding the lease to Morristown Flying Service and in denying the request.
According to Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett, the authority asked for and received many leasing proposals, which it considered. The authority ultimately selected the proposal from Morristown Flying Service, but asked if the company would amend a portion of its proposal. The proposal initially included a section saying that airport hangar changes would be negotiable. The authority disagreed with that, and Morristown Flying subsequently removed that section from its proposal.
Amsee Ltd. then lodged a protest against the acceptance of the proposal, arguing that the rules and criteria were not followed for the selection process and that the company was not afforded an opportunity to amend its proposal to the authority.
According to Hollett, the proposal from Amsee was not accepted to begin with and therefore there was no reason to amend the proposal.
Town of Greeneville Attorney Ron Woods advised the authority that it had followed the requirements it had set for itself, and that it also had the right to throw out any proposals that came before it.
The authority voted to deny the protest through a 4-0 vote. Authority member West Hope abstained from the vote since he had been a part of one of the proposals in the process.
Morristown Flying Service will move into the hangars on Jan. 1, paying a lease of $2,200 a month.
Morristown Flying Service conducts multiple types of flight training and carries out airplane maintenance.
OTHER BUSINESS
The self-service fueling station at the airport should be up and running by November, according to Airport Manager Steven Neesen. The installer for the station will be at the airport in late October, and the installation process will take two to three days.
The self-service station will allow pilots to refuel their own planes at all hours. The system will work much like a car gas station with the swipe of a credit card. It will remove the need for pilots to call in airport employees for fill-up assistance outside regular hours.
The authority further discussed the need to set up a consistent fee structure for the airport.
The airport currently has fewer fees than many other similar airports, according to Neesen. Some corporate jets have apparently paid fees that the airport did not even have purely out of habit.
“This is all part of our goal to become a cost-neutral airport in five years,” Hollett said.