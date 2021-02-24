A year of challenges after a grant award to build a hangar for a new business at the Greeneville Municipal Airport has concluded with the cancellation of the project.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority voted in called session Tuesday to discontinue the project to build a hangar to house a business now located at the facility.
Last week, the Airport Authority had set the called session to review initial-stage design documents for the hangar and consider proceeding with the project.
However, the intended tenant for the new hangar, Vertical Flight Technologies, indicated over the weekend that the business is no longer interested, Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett explained Tuesday.
“This is not the conclusion we wanted, but we have learned a lot,” he said. “It was not going to generate the revenues that we expected in rent or in fuel sales.”
In January 2020, the Airport Authority was awarded a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Economic Development Fund. The grant was available to Greeneville due to Vertical Flight Technologies bringing new jobs to the community.
Vertical Flight Technologies, an air transportation services company, relocated from Florida last February to the Greeneville Airport, which is more centrally located to its customer base. The company is now housed in the large hangar and office facility that also houses flyExclusive International.
With the grant based on bringing jobs to the community, a new tenant would need to be found for the hangar project to go forward, Hollett said. That new tenant might want a different size of hangar or design, and it would be difficult to finish the project by the year-end deadline, he added.
Lease costs for the tenant might also make finding one more challenging, he said. The town and Airport Authority sought other grants to provide funding for the construction and lower rent costs for a tenant, but were not able to obtain those resources.
The Airport Authority explored issuing a bond for the project with the intention that tenant rent would cover bond payments. Even with a 30-year bond, the lease needed would place the hangar in the upper range of rents for similar-sized facilities, Hollett said.
On Tuesday, the Greeneville Water Commission voted in its regularly monthly meeting to seek a $316,458 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for a project to upgrade the waterline that serves the airport. That grant is also tied to the new jobs the hangar tenant would be bringing to the community.
The Water Commission had been initially approached about upgrading the water line last year when the hangar was proposed for an undeveloped portion of the airport beyond the T-hangars.
However, the costs at that location were found to be too expensive to make it viable, which included extending utilities to the site. During planning for the original hangar, which was to be larger, fire officials indicated that a greater volume of water was needed to provide adequate fire protection.
With these challenges, the Airport Authority voted to temporarily suspend the project. However, a new location was then proposed for the hangar at the airport, which would not require extension of the utilities, and the project continued. The new building was to be located in the area near the large hangar and the MedTrans hangar.
Chuck Hoskins of the state Department of Transportation told the authority that he could ask for an extension.
Although an extension had not been granted in the three years of the grant program, the circumstances that have been encountered might lead the state to consider it, he said. However, none of the Airport Authority members were in favor of seeking the extension.
The Airport Authority will be provided the design and engineering documents prepared by PDC Consultants for the new hangar and they could be a resource for a future hangar at the same location.