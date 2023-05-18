The Greeneville Airport Authority board gave unanimous final approval for a project that will move the approach threshold on one end of the airport's runway.
The board approved $48,000 in grant funding for the relocation of the threshold on one end of the airport’s runway in February, and gave the project the official go-ahead on Wednesday.
According to airport officials, the threshold must be adjusted due to the growth of trees on a property adjacent to the runway.
The trees have grown to a height that could inhibit the flight path of aircraft using the airport on approach, and efforts to remove the trees in cooperation with the adjacent property owner did not produce a result.
Therefore, the state said that it would permit grant funding to be used for the relocation of the threshold on the runway, which will allow the safe operation of aircraft landing at the airport from that end of the runway, Runway 23.
The other end of the runway, Runway 5, will not be affected by the threshold displacement.
The approach threshold for Runway 23 will be shortened by 550 feet. The paved runway of the Greeneville Airport is about 6,300 feet in its entirety. Pilots landing on Runway 23 will still have 5,750 feet of useable runway and pilots landing on Runway 5 will still have the full length of the tarmac at their disposal.
Takeoffs from the runway will also remain unaffected.
The change will allow the airport to operate under an unrestricted operating license.
"We could have gotten by with less but 550 feet gives us a clear unrestricted operating license and gives us the opportunity for an instrument approach," Airport Authority board member Wes Hope said.
An instrument approach to an airport is an approach made to an airport by an aircraft on an Instrument Flight Rules flight plan when the visibility is less than 3 miles or the ceiling is at or below the minimum initial approach altitude, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
"An instrument approach is something that we have never had at the airport. It is something that makes the airport much more useful," Hope said.
Officials hope the Runway 23 threshold displacement project will be completed by the beginning of 2024.
Wednesday's meeting was also the first Airport Authority board meeting attended by new board member W.T. Daniels, the former mayor of Greeneville.
"I want to thank him for his time that he is going to be donating to us and the city. We are glad to have you," Airport Authority board Interim Chairman Paul McAfee said.
The Airport Authority board could also soon add two more members as the Greeneville City Council unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading Tuesday that would expand the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board.
The ordinance, which will not be made final until considered and passed upon a second reading and public hearing at a future meeting of the governing body, would expand the membership of the Airport Authority board from five members to seven members.
Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith said the second reading of the ordinance to expand the board “will also include an immediate appointment” of Catherine Bacon and Justin Jeffers to the Airport Authority board. The two were among three candidates the council considered for appointment to the airport board on May 2. Daniels was the sole member appointed in that May 2 meeting.