Greeneville Airport

This photo is taken from a plane on a landing approach to Runway 5 at the Greeneville Airport. Runway 23, the end of the runway farthest away in the photo, has had its approach inhibited by the growth of trees. The threshold on that end of the runway will be moved to remedy the issue for planes on approach to Runway 23.

 Sun File Photo


