Updates were given Wednesday about ongoing improvement projects to the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The installation of equipment to provide self service capabilities at the fuel pumps should be completed by the end of May, reported Airport Manager Steven Neesen.
The airport has received a $50,000 grant from the state to install the equipment. A request for bids should be advertised soon, and installation is expected to take a week, he said.
Approval from the state is still needed for the threshold displacement project to progress. Neesen said the state has to give its approval before the next step in the process can be finished, the completion of plans for the threshold displacement for the approach of Runway 23. The approach will be moved either 200 or 300 feet. The distance will determine how many trees on the airport’s property will have to be cut to provide the approach.
The displacement will allow the airport to obtain a full operational license from the Federal Aviation Administration. Currently, the airport is operating on a probational license due to the issue with the approach.
The Airport Authority discussed the process it needs to take for leasing commercial hangars. Currently, the lease of hangars by NMSG LLC has expired and is on a month-to-month basis.
As a public entity, the leasing of the commercial hangars has to be open for bid. A called meeting is to be held after legal consultation about the process can be obtained.
A proposal for possible use of one of the commercial hangars was withdrawn prior to the meeting and was not considered by the authority.