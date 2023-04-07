Airport Authority Holding Called Meeting Thursday Apr 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will review and consider selecting a candidate to fill the position of manager of the Greeneville Municipal Airport. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Aviation Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated