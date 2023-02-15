Airport Authority Meeting Postponed Feb 15, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. was postponed due to lack of a quorum. The meeting will be rescheduled, according to officials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Bureaucratic Terminology Aviation Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Belk Outlet Family Dollar Tree In The Works For Mosheim Police Confirm Body Found In Cornfield Is Missing Teenager Biggie's Deli Serves Fresh Made Premium Sandwiches And More Haun Remembered As Respected Legislator, For Other Legacies