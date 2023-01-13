Airport Authority Meeting To Be Held Wednesday Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will discuss commercial hangar lease rates and hear an update on site preparation for possible new box hangars at the airport. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hangar Airport Aeronautics Transports Update Lease Rate Authority Prep Greeneville Light & Power Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department Changes Coming To Greeneville Sun Delivery Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled Motorcyclist Attempting To Evade Police Killed In Crash