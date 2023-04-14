The Greeneville Airport Authority voted to offer Angela Alley the position of manager at the Greeneville airport during a called meeting Thursday afternoon.
Alley is currently owner of JumpTN, a skydiving business that operates out of the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The Airport Authority board approved offering the position to Alley by way of a 3-0 vote. Board member Jimmy Collins was absent from the meeting. Members Sherry Hensley, Paul McAfee and Wes Hope voted to offer the position to Alley. Board chairman Jeff Hollett did not vote due to the vote of the other three members being unanimous.
The motion to offer the position to Alley was made pending a review by the Town of Greeneville Human Resources Department of any possible conflict of interest issues that may exist due to Alley owning a business that operates at the airport. In her application, Alley noted that she “will remain owner of the company (JumpTN) and delegate duties to others.”
In January, the board voted 3-2 to remove Steven Neesen from the airport manager position, a position he had held since 2020, which set in motion the search for a new manager.
Alley was selected as the board’s first choice over David Logan. Logan is currently the aviation services and cargo operations director for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida. According to the motion made by the board, Logan would be offered the position if Alley were to turn down the offer, or could not fill the position due to conflict of interest issues.
Applications from Alley and Logan were received in the past month, along with 10 other applications. In March, the board voted 3-2 to repost the job opening in an effort to find more applicants, after the first posting did not garner a response from an adequate number of qualified applicants.
Also in March, Hollett said that the board would not move forward with the candidate process until a “grievance hearing” was held with Neesen and Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
Neesen requested the grievance procedure in accordance with the Town of Greeneville employee handbook. That hearing was held on April 6.
Hollett said in March that the March meeting would be his last meeting as a member of the board as he is set to rotate off the board in April. However, Hollett said Thursday that he legally did not rotate off the board until April 17 based on the date he was sworn in as a board member, and therefore he participated in Thursday’s called meeting. Hollett’s replacement on the board is scheduled to be selected by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
Three candidates are to be considered by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to replace Hollett. Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers were recommended by the Airport Authority to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.
The four members of the board present Thursday said they had spoken to four candidates for the airport manager position, and Alley and Logan stood out from the others to the board members. Alley was noted as the top choice by McAfee and Hope, while Hensley and Hollett said Logan was their top choice.
Hensley said that she wished Collins were at the meeting to help make the choice, but that the board would not delay the decision.
Hollett said that he knew Collins would not be back in town until April 18, and that he told Collins to pass any opinions and comments on the candidates on to City Administrator Todd Smith. However, Hollett said that he “hadn’t heard back from Todd (Smith) so we will have to decide without him here today.”
Hollett said Logan’s 23 years of service at Orlando Sanford International Airport appealed to him.
“He definitely has experience,” Hollett said.
Hope noted that he was not aware that Alley had the qualifications that she possessed and said she was always present at the board’s meeting and took an interest in the airport.
“They have a successful business at the airport,” Hope said. “I think she is genuinely excited about the opportunity, and she’s here.”
“I think we need somebody that is committed to the airport, and I think she is,” McAfee said.
Hensley said that Alley’s background was in the health care field, but that she had managed a “huge staff” and large budgets. She also noted that Alley was familiar with Federal Aviation Administration rules.
However, Hensley said that she has personally met with Logan in Florida and was impressed with him and his experience. She also noted that he was retired from the United State Air Force.
Hollett said he had a “good interview” with Alley, but reiterated that he was impressed by Logan’s qualifications and experience.
“You look at his background and he doesn’t require a lot of training,” Hollett said.
McAfee expressed concern that Logan may not adjust well to working at the Greeneville Airport after having “350 employees” under his management to help complete tasks.
“I like that Angie (Alley) is hands on in her business,” McAfee said.
Alley has been the co-owner and operator of JumpTN since April 2015. Prior to operating and serving as a skydiving instructor with JumpTN at the Greeneville Airport, Alley worked in the health care field. According to her resume, from 1996-1999 she worked as a registered nurse at the James and Cecile Quillen Center for Rehabilitative Medicine before becoming an acute care physical therapist at Bristol Regional Medical Center from 2001-2003. From 2003-2011 Alley was the manager of inpatient physical therapy at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and from 2007-2014 she served as director of rehabilitation services at Bristol Regional Medical Center. From 2003-2011, Alley also served as adjunct faculty at East Tennessee State University.
Logan has been the aviation services director for Orlando International Airport since 2000, in addition to serving as director of cargo operations for the airport since 2010. According to his resume, from 1993-2000, Logan worked in various capacities at Albany International Airport in Albany, New York, including airport operations duty manager, operations manger, security coordinator and superintendent of airport operations and security. From 1991-1993, he served as airport manager for Sidney Municipal Airport in Sidney, New York. In 2010, Logan worked as the interim director of operations and maintenance for Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board expressed some apprehension with how long they believed Logan would remain manager at the Greeneville Airport if hired. Hollett said that he thought Logan would probably only manage the airport “for five to seven years” before possibly ending his career.
In his application letter, Logan said that he would be “semi retiring within the next few months and relocating to Eastern Tennessee.” Logan also said in the letter that “although I’m getting up there in years” that he still had “plenty of gas in the tank” to take on management of the Greeneville Airport.
Hope said that Alley being local to the region would be a benefit if she were to hold the manager position.
“I think it’s hard to go wrong when you have a candidate who is qualified that is right here in front of you,” Hope said.
Hollett agreed that Alley was a good applicant, but he felt Logan was more highly qualified.
“I just look at the qualifications of the other person (Logan) and they are just so much higher,” Hollett said.
The board discussed the candidates at length, and elected to offer the position to Alley, with McAfee making the motion that was seconded by Hensley.
Hollett said that the job would be offered Alley at the same pay level that the job set at before, “pay level K.”
Hensley said that she believed Alley would perform well as airport manager.
“She will do a great job,” Hensley said as the meeting concluded.
The Airport Authority board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Energy Authority building, 110 N. College St.
McAfee will serve as the interim chairman of the board until a new member is appointed and a vote is held to elect a new chairman.