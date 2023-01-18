The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority approved a resolution Wednesday that would allow grant funding to be used for the cost of site development for future hangars at the airport.
The Airport Authority board is considering adding “box hangars” that can hold multiple airplanes. However, a site would have to be graded and prepared before any hangars could be constructed.
The Airport Authority can use grant funding to grade and prepare the site, but cannot use grant funding to build the hangars.
The cost of the site preparation project is expected to be about $151,000 based on a cost estimate from Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, an airport engineering firm based in Alabama.
The airport will use $136,000 in non-primary airport entitlement grant funding from a federal airport improvement grant program, along with $7,500 in state funding and $7,575 in local funding to pay for the site prep project.
“So really we are getting a $151,000 project completed for only $7,575 from the airport. We want to make sure we spend all the money they are willing to give use through the program,” Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said.
The board approved the grant funding for the site preparation project unanimously.
Hollett said that site work is likely to begin this summer once all the grant funding is lined up.
In December, a representative from Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood provided the Airport Authority board with rough estimates for the construction of three box hangars at the Greeneville Airport.
The representative presented the board with two possibilities for constructing the hangars, one option included constructing the hangars as three separate buildings with space between them, while the second option included building the hangars side by side with no space between them, but including a dividing wall between each hangar.
The rough estimate for building the hangars as three separate units was $2.3 million, and the estimate for building the hangers side by side with dividing walls was $2 million.
The firm is working to get the airport more solid numbers, and members of the Airport Authority believe the actual final cost of the hangars will be lower than the rough estimates.
Of the three hangars being considered, two would have dimensions of 60 feet by 80 feet, and one would have dimensions of 60 feet by 100 feet.
Hollett said that the use of the grant funding for site development at the airport was a good step toward the possible new hangars.
“That is going to be really good because that starts the site prep for us getting ready to put in the box hangars,” Hollett said. “That’s it on the box hangars for now, but I think it’s all good news.”
At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, Hollett announced that he would be stepping down from the Greeneville Airport Authority board in April when his current term ends.
Hollett joined Greeneville’s then-newly formed Municipal Airport Authority in 2018 after the joint venture of managing the airport between Greeneville and Greene County ended.
“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate and thank you. You took this job at a very volatile time and you saw it through,” airport user Scott Niswonger said at the meeting Wednesday. “On behalf of the users, I want to thank you for your hard work and leadership.”
Hollett said he had enjoyed his time on the board and that he was happy to see the airport doing well.
“I’m glad to see the progress we have made at the airport. I have enjoyed my time here. It’s been good. It has been a really good experience,” Hollett said. “I think we have turned the airport around, but there is still work to do.”