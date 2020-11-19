An update on construction of a new hangar and consideration of proposed changes to business T-hangar lease agreements is on the agenda for Friday’s meeting of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m., and due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Greene County, it will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held using the Zoom digital meeting application. Those interested in attending are asked to contact Steven Neesen, airport manager, for information.
On the agenda is an update on the construction of a new hangar, including progress on its design, a project schedule and upgrading the water supply to the airport.
The Airport Authority will consider a proposal to change terms and amounts of lease agreements for business T-hangars and land leases.
Also on the agenda are updates about upgrading the security system at the airport, the Runway 23 approach project and self-service fuel installation.
The Airport Authority will also consider expenses from the build out of the manager’s office, airport snow removal, insurance policy updates, a proposal from Jump TN for rental of the Austin-Malone hangar and the six-month performance and wage review for the airport manager.