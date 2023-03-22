The Greeneville Airport Authority board elected to continue searching for more candidates for the airport manager position during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
However, the process will be put on hold while current Airport Manager Steven Neesen goes through a grievance process with city administration.
In January, the board voted 3-2 to remove Neesen from the position. Neesen took the position of airport manager in 2020.
Neesen is still serving as airport manager as a search for a replacement continues.
In February, Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollett said there had been over 20 people apply for the airport manager position, but he noted that “there are maybe three that are qualified.”
Hollett told the board on Tuesday that out of the three qualified candidates, two had withdrawn their applications. According to Hollett, one of the candidates did not want to relocate and one candidate dropped out due to age and health concerns.
That left the board with only one qualified candidate for the position.
The board members all said that they felt impressed by the candidate.
"I feel like he could do the job," board member Wes Hope said.
Hollett said the candidate "would have a lot to learn."
However, while all the board members agreed that the one remaining applicant was an impressive candidate, some expressed concern over the lack of candidates to choose from.
"I'm kind of concerned that we didn't have a lot of qualified applicants," board member Sherry Hensley said. She noted that she would like to revisit the application process, even though it would take more time.
Board member Jimmy Collins agreed with Hensley.
"Well if it takes more time and you get a better candidate than it takes more time," Hollett said.
The board elected to continue to search for more candidates in a split vote, instead of offering the position to the one remaining candidate.
Board members Hensley, Collins and Hollett voted to look for more names and continue the application process, while board members Hope and Paul McAfee voted to offer the position to the one remaining candidate and close the application process.
Hollett served as the tie-breaking vote and said the Airport Authority would "cast the net again" in the search for applicants.
However, Hollett said that the board would not move forward with the candidate process until a "grievance hearing" was held with Neesen and Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
Neesen requested the grievance procedure in accordance with the Town of Greeneville employee handbook.
Ed Kershaw, an attorney representing Neesen, told the board Tuesday that a six-month "performance improvement plan" had been provided to Neesen in October, and that the board appeared to have "abandoned the six-month improvement plan midstream" when members voted to remove Neesen in January.
"For the record if you come in and say, man you've got six months to improve, then you should be good to your word," Kershaw said.
Hollett told Kershaw that there had been interim goals in the improvement plan that had not been met and that the board had not gotten reports from Neesen on improvements.
"I get that if he hasn't told you that he has complied then you would have no way to know," Kershaw said. He said that during the hearing, the parties involved would be able to see if the necessary improvements had been made and if the board's action had been "appropriate."
Hollett said that the board would "see the results" of the hearing before moving forward in the search for a new manager.
Tuesday's meeting was Hollett's last as a member of the board.
"I have been a part of this group for five years, and I want to thank everybody, the board and Steven (Neesen). They have gotten a lot done," Hollett said. "I'm glad the airport has progressed, and I'm glad we are where we are."
Three candidates are to be considered by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to replace Hollett. Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers were recommended by the Airport Authority to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration.
However, Hollett said that the board could pick one of the three candidates or any other candidate as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are not bound in any way by the Airport Authority's recommendations.
McAfee will serve as the interim chairman of the Airport Authority board until a new member is appointed and a vote is held to elect a new chairman.