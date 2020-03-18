The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority on Friday will consider selecting an individual for manager of the facility.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of candidates to select one for the position of airport manager. The airport manager will oversee daily operations at the airport and the fixed base operator and provide recommendations for policy changes and improvements to the authority.
Salary requirements for the successful candidate for the position will also be considered.
Also on the agenda is an update on the state grant the authority has received to construct a hangar that will house a new business, Vertical Flight Technologies, that has located at the airport.
A report will also be given about the progress of hangar demolition needed to prepare a temporary location for the new business, anair transportation services company. The authority will also consider a proposal to paint a compass rose on the airport tarmac.