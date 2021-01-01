The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet in called session Wednesday to consider a proposal for a business use of a T-hangar.
The Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be held via the Zoom digital platform. For information about how to attend the meeting, contact Airport Manager Steven Neesen at 823-9310 for link information.
On the agenda is consideration of a proposal by Todd Hensley for the use of a T-hangar for office space and for operation of a small business. Any business use of a T-hangar requires approval of the Airport Authority.