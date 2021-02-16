A fee structure for non-aviation activities will be considered Wednesday by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m via the Zoom virtual meeting application due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to attend the meeting, and those interested in attending should contact Airport Manager Steve Neesen at 823-9310 for link information.
Related to the discussion of the fee structure for non-aviation activities, the authority will also consider a request from the Smoky Mountain Region Porsche Club to use the airport facilities for an event.
In other business, the authority will consider a request from the Town of Greeneville to rezone the airport and annex its properties not within the corporate limits. While a majority of the airport property is within the Greeneville corporate limits, some parcels it owns are not inside the town.
Utility monitoring and costs will also be discussed including possible billing for tenant usage. In related action, the authority will consider approval of purchasing programmable thermostats.
Purchase of security equipment and various tools for maintenance personnel will also be considered.
Updates are also to be given about providing a self-service option at the fuel farm, progress on the Runway 23 displacement initiative, website development and the new hangar construction project. The authority will consider giving needed approval for the hangar construction to move forward and a proposed lease agreement for a tenant for the facility.