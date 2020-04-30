A proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be considered Friday by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The meeting, to start at 4 p.m., will be held virtually due to the coronavirus. The public may attend the meeting by participating in the meeting conference call or watch a live broadcast of the session on the Town of Greeneville’s Facebook page.
The call-in number for the meeting is 423-783-2805 and the PIN is 36712. For those who wish to view the meeting on Facebook, questions and comments can be made via posts.
On the agenda is approval of the airport’s budget for FY2021. This year’s budget provides for the airport to be self sufficient with its projected revenues of $516,542 enough to cover all expenses, including the salary of the airport manager and costs involved assuming duties of the fixed base operator for the facility.
The authority will also review the plan for the transition of the fixed base operations from Greeneville Aviation Services to the Airport Authority. Approval will be considered for the transfer of business and physical items from Greeneville Aviation to the authority.
Greeneville Aviation, which has been the FBO at the airport for 26 years, has informed the authority that it no longer desires to serve in that capacity when its current contract expires. The FBO oversees daily operations at the airport.
In related action, the authority will review the fuel supplier contract for the airport, consider updating insurance needed for the addition of the FBO operations, and consider a new logo for Airport Authority letterhead and a sign for the FBO building.
Also on the agenda is review of the contract for the Vertical Flight Technologies hangar and updates about the crossover on runway 23 and lights in the hangars.