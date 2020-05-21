The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will consider approving a state grant for construction of a new hangar when it meets Thursday.
The Airport Authority is meeting in called session at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System building at 110 N. College St.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the Airport Authority a $1 million grant for the construction of a new hangar. That new hangar will house a new business that has relocated to the airport, Vertical Flight Technologies.
In other business, the authority will consider purchasing equipment needed for the fixed base operation.