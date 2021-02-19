Continuation of the project to construct a new hangar will be considered Tuesday in a called session of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power Office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is review of the design for the new hangar, which has reached the 30% completion mark.
The authority will also continue review of a potential bond for the construction and lease payment structure. This week, the authority voted that if a bond is obtained, it should be for a 30-year term.
Also to be considered are allocations for the continuation of the new hangar construction.